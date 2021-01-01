Astrum LED Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (06-270-17W-27P1)

The Astrum LED Pendant Light by Cerno was designed to bring a futuristic touch to modern interiors. Inspired by the first light that Cerno ever created, this fixture uses several smooth Metal panels to hide the LED light source within and create a versatile play of light all around. Bright yet glare-free ambient light is enhanced by the panels reflective inner surface, and then peeks out through the openings between the inner and outer panels. Below, a wide opening allows for a broad wash of useful downlight, making this a great choice for enhancing the ambience and functionality of dining rooms and other spaces. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Gloss White