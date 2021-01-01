Astrum 1 - Light Unique Geometric LED Pendant with Wood Accents

Inspiration for the Astrum dates back to the first light fixture the three of us ever made after starting Cerno. The varying depths of the flat panels strategically obstruct a direct view of the light source. Light reflects off the inside of the outer panels and bounces off the inner panels producing a halo washing effect. The oculus at the bottom functions to emit a useful amount of downlighting. This design manages to pay homage to past modern designs while also feeling a bit futuristic. Shade Color: Gloss White