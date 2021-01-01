From fornasetti
Fornasetti - Astronomici Plate - Black/White/Gold
Add a decorative touch to any setting with this Astronomici plate from Fornasetti. Crated from crisp white porcelain, it is adorned with a whimsical astrological design and enhanced with rich gold accents. A wonderful gift idea for any lover of design, pair it with more home accessories from Fornasetti to complete the look. Key features: * Plate * Material: porcelain * Dimensions: Ø31cm * Crisp white in color * Adorned with a whimsical astrological design * Rich gold accents * Wall attachments not included * More home accessories available from Fornasetti