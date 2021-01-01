From uab kidkis
UAB KIDKIS Astronaut in Space Holding Planet Balloon Cute Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Designed for lithuanian people who are proud of their country. Design features Lithuania attributes with national cultural heritage attribute such as Vytis. Tell the world about your roots - you will get surrounded by like minded people. If you are looking for a gift with a Lithuanian theme that your loved ones will actually use and enjoy for years to come, then check out this adorable gift! It's a perfect gift for any occasion - Lithuania's Independence Day, Birthday, Christmas 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only