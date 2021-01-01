Astrid Multi Light Pendant Light by Hinkley - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (3029MM)

The Astrid Multi Light Pendant Light by Hinkley Lighting is a gorgeous mixture of geometry, color, and robust construction, making it a beautifully artistic fixture for any location. Featuring the same distinct shade shape as the Astrid Pendant, this chandelier features an array of 11 shades, each housing its own bulb. With a round canopy, chain and stem working together to provide support, this Steel constructed chandelier will hang steadily and provide excellent illumination. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Cluster. Color: Bronze. Finish: Metallic Matte Bronze