Astoria 4 Light Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (3304-AGB)

The Astoria 4 Light Wall Sconce was designed in 2016. Defined by its simplicity and symmetrical design, the Astoria 4 Light Wall Sconce is a stylish light fixture with a touch of retro details. Mounted to the wall by a round backplate, the structure of this modern wall sconce is comprised of a single arm supporting four opal-etched glass diffusers ballooning out from trumpets of cast metal. The four glass orbs conceal the four LED light sources which cast diffused, accent light when illuminated. This decorative wall light is perfect for adding a touch of mid-century modern design to any hallway, bedrooms, dining room, kitchen or living room space. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: White. Finish: Aged Brass