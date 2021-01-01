Manhattan Comfort Astor 70.86" Modern Floating Entertainment Center 1.0 with Media Shelves in Rustic Brown

The perfect gathering piece and anchor for your living space, the Astor floating entertainment center features ample space to help manage and solve all your media necessities. Remote controls, books, wires, all now stay in their place without becoming accidentally misplaced with a sliding shelf door to conceal wires or media accessories. Gaming system, DVD-player, or Blu-Ray player stay managed and organized, while your TV gets the showcase it deserves, with a base large enough to treat your guests to prime entertainment a stylish backdrop that’s both seamless and functional.