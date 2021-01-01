From glamour home
Glamour Home Astor Dark Brown Solid Wood Chair with Curved Back (Set of 2)
Solid wood dining chair in retro modern style. Chair frame and legs are made of solid rubberwood, which is easy to clean, requires low maintenance and offers sturdiness and durability. Curved back is chic and classic and makes the seating more comfortable. Assembly needed. Wipe clean with dry cloth. Features: Modern dining chair Curved back design Solid rubberwood frame Dark brown finish Assembly needed Wipe clean with dry cloth Assembly required Product Dimensions:18.9 in. W x 22.05 in. D x 29.53 in. H Weight: 15.84 Lbs. Seat: 19.09 in. W x 21.85 in. D x 17.52 in. H, Seat cushion: 0.79 in. thick, Back: 20.28 in. W x 5.91 in. D x 11.81 in. H, Leg height: 16.73 in.