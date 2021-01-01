From safavieh
Safavieh Aston Kimi 5 x 8 Ivory/Gray Indoor Abstract Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug | ASN799A-5
Advertisement
Modern art becomes contemporary-chic floor decor in the Aston Collection by Safavieh. Flaunting cool blue, grey, and ivory tones in alluring abstract patterns with a textured cut pile, these trendy floor coverings convey a sense of organic energy in contemporary living spaces. Aston area rugs are power-loomed using soft synthetic yarns for lasting beauty and comfort. Safavieh Aston Kimi 5 x 8 Ivory/Gray Indoor Abstract Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug | ASN799A-5