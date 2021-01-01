Glamour Home Astin Black Wood Chair with Light Grey Fabric Seat (Set of 2), Black/ light grey

Classic wood dining chair design with upholstered seat. This dining chair has light grey fabric upholstered seat, which is cushioned with medium density foam for long time sitting comfort. Whether you are having a meal with your family or enjoying a quiet afternoon of reading, this chair serves the purpose. Black chair frame and legs are made of solid rubberwood, which offers sturdiness and durability. Assembly needed. Spot clean recommended. Features: Wood dining chair Light grey fabric upholstered chair seat Black rubberwood legs Black rubberwood frame Assembly needed Spot clean recommended Assembly required Product Dimensions:19.29 in. W x 20.67 in. D x 32.28 in. H Weight: 11.66 Lbs. Seat: 18.5 in. W x 16.73 in. D x 18.7 in. H, Seat cushion: 1.38 in. thick, Back: 18.5 in. W x 4.13 in. D x 13.58 in. H, Leg height: 17.32 in. Color: Black/ light grey.