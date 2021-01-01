Aster LED Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Clear - Finish: Polished - (LAB0066-01-BS-ZC-C01-L1)

Exemplifying the beauty of traditional glass making, the Aster LED Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio hangs gracefully overhead with a twinkle and artful character to its forms. Made by master artisans in Salt Lake City, Aster stresses Hammerton's style of visual richness with a refined character. It drops down with a slim cord from the ceiling with shape as its encompassing motif. Its blown glass globe acts as the stamp of the artisan with its unique undulations. A faceted crystal diffuser inside defines the source of light with a sculptural quality. LED light streams out in stages through the glass forms to provide a warm ambient glow. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver