South Shore Asten Blue Twin Bed, Blueberry

A timeless style - This classical style mates bed will shine in your children's or teenager rooms. The pretty moldings and the metal handles give to this bed a touch of elegance, for a more refined finish. Pair it with other furniture from the Asten collection, for a more complete bedroom, with a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere. Economical and Versatile - Featuring plenty of storage for clothes, bedding or seasonal items, this mates bed has 3 convenient drawers with smooth opening metal slides. All 3 drawers are on the same side of the bed frame, which is reversible, allowing the drawers to be accessed from the side you prefer. In addition to giving you more space, this bed also saves you time and money, since it does not require a box spring. You are the winner. 5-year limited guarantee - South Shore is proud to stand behind this mates bed with 3 storage drawers with an exclusive 5-year limited guarantee. South Shore beds can support a weight capacity of 250 lbs. for a twin size bed and 500 lbs. for a full, queen and king size bed . All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. This product is made in North America with laminated particleboard. Color: Blueberry.