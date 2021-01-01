South Shore Asten 1-Drawer Nightstand, Blueberry

A simple, but trendy nightstand This classical design, in addition to being practical, is really cute! The grooves and the metal handle on the top drawer add a lot of charm to this nightstand. It’s the proof that a furniture can be simple, but still add some spice to your kid’s bedroom! More than enough storage Featuring 1 roomy drawer, open storage on bottom, and a sturdy top, this nightstand is the perfect bedside assistant. You’ll be able to store books, toys… anything you want! And with the metal slides for a smooth and quiet use, access to your belongings is quick and easy. You’ll love having an organized room with this trendy nightstand. 5-year limited warranty South Shore is proud to stand behind this 1-drawer nightstand - end table with storage with an exclusive 5-year limited warranty. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment.This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. This product is made in North America with laminated particleboard.