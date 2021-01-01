Assorted Roses, 24 Stems with Clear Vase

Flower Delivery: If every rose color has a meaning, a gift of our vibrant assorted roses will be the most meaningful surprise of all. Why choose one color when you can send them all?Details:12 multicolored roses; colors may vary based on availabilityPicked fresh on our premier farms around the world, our flowers are cared for every step of the way, and shipped fresh to ensure lasting beauty and enjoyment.Clear hourglass vase with elegant carved fluted detail; measures 8"H (Additional Option) Great for Everyday