From cybrtrayd
Cybrtrayd"Assorted Ghouls Lolly" Chocolate Mold with Chocolatier's Bundle, Includes 50 Lollipop Sticks and 50 Cello Bags
Advertisement
Bundle comes with our exclusive 40 page, full-color Chocolatier's Guide: melting, molding, filling and decorating chocolate, including 3D chocolate Bundle Includes 50 Lollipop Sticks, 50 Cello Bags and 50 Happy Halloween Twist Ties 50 Happy Halloween twist ties; 50 cello bags, 3.75" x 6.25" 50 paper lollipop sticks, 4.5" For all your chocolate/candy mold needs search the Cybrtrayd store, Weight: 0.4 Pounds, Manufacturer: Mifgash, LLC, T/A CybrTrayd