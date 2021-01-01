Find the Assorted 6.5" Cow Tabletop Sign by Ashland® at Michaels. Bring whimsical charm to your home with this cute tabletop sign from Ashland. This fun sign features a cow with a fun sentiment to match surrounded by a brightly colored wooden frame. Pair with a vase of bright sunflowers on you mantel to add a bit of country charm to your décor. This item comes in assorted styles. While we make every effort to ensure items in stock are represented accurately online, at this time, we are unable to ensure that you will receive this item in the style you see pictured. Bring whimsical charm to your home with this cute tabletop sign from Ashland. This fun sign features a cow with a fun sentiment to match surrounded by a brightly colored wooden frame. Pair with a vase of bright sunflowers on you mantel to add a bit of country charm to your décor. Details:Available in assorted styles, 6.3" x 6.3" x 1.5" (16cm x 16cm x 3.81cm), 1 sign (style will vary), MDF and copper coated paper, Recommended for indoor use | Assorted 6.5" Cow Tabletop Sign by Ashland® | Michaels®