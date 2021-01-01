Asser 3 Piece Living Room Set

This 3 piece sofa set includes a 3-seat sofa, loveseat, and armchair, capable of fitting up to six adults comfortably. Contemporary design is merged with fashion allure with the elegant silhouette paired with the decorative nailhead trim detailing. With a simple but modern style, enjoy having a touch of graceful charm to your living space. This set is available in two rich upholstery tones to select from that are soft to the touch with the beige upholstery option featuring eye-catching gilded pattern fabric. Thick padded set and back cushions feature fabric piping and dimpled tufting, providing both a polished appearance and heightened comfort. Crafted with a solid wood frame, this set is sure to serve your family for an extended period of time. This set comes complete with a one-year warranty, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please contact customer service representatives. Fabric: Gray Linen Blend