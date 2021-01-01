Hestan Aspire Barbecue Grill EMBR36LPOR

36" Built-In Grill with Sear Burner, Ceramic Infrared Rotisserie, Tubular Burner, Warming Rack, Two Halogen Lighting, LED-Lit Controls, Removable Drip Tray, Zamak Die-Cast Knobs, and 647 sq. in. Grilling Surface: Liquid Propane / Citra. The high-performance variable ceramic infrared sear burner at 23,000 Btu/hour to lock in juiciness and flavor. Built-in ceramic infrared rotisserie burner delivers searing heat from 12,000 to 18,000 BTUs and is located above the stainless steel rotisserie to lock in flavor and juices. Heavy-duty 304 stainless steel tubular burners deliver 23,000 BTUs each of consistent heat and years of reliability. Keep foods at a ready-to-eat temperature on a separate rack with indirect heat. Two 20-watt halogen bulbs light up the grill interior so you can keep an eye on every corner of the grill. The control panel is LED lit for easy reading/use. Stainless steel drip tray that can easily be removed for cleaning purposes. Knobs and bezels use sturdy Zamak die-casting. 647 sq. in. grilling surface with 183-square-inch warming rack surface makes room for large cookouts. Spring-assisted hood opens easily. Patent-pending symmetrical flip-to-clean radiant tray generates sizzling flavor with ceramic disc briquettes. External rotisserie motor with a single-speed, 3 rpm, 40 in-lbs motors. Porcelain broiling pan with stainless steel rotisserie spit and forks. Patented Marquise Accented™ control panel and hood handle with commercial-grade end caps provide industry-exclusive durability and style. Hot surface ignition system. 304 stainless steel heavy-gauge, welded body construction. Patented monogrammed temperature gauge with cooking zone markings. Patented stainless steel rod grates. Lifetime warranty on welded body, stainless tubular burners, and variable sear burners. Grilling Area: 647 sq. in. Total Output: 83,000 BTUs. Warming Rack: Yes. Warming Rack Area: 183 sq. in. Spring Assisted Hood: Yes. Under-Hood Lighting: Dual Halogen. Hot Surface Ignition: Yes. Temperature Gauge: Yes. Drip Tray: Yes. Cutout Width: 35". Cutout Depth: 23 1/2". Cutout Height: 11 1/2". Volts: 120V. Amps: 5A. Welded Body: Lifetime Limited. Stainless Tubular Burners: Lifetime Limited.