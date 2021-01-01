Hestan Aspire Barbecue Grill EMB36LPBK

36" Built-In Grill with Sear Burner, Stainless Tubular Burners, Warming Rack, Two Halogen Lighting, LED-Lit Controls, Removable Drip Tray, Zamak Die-Cast Knobs, and 647 sq. in. Grilling Surface: Liquid Propane / Stealth. The high-performance variable ceramic infrared sear burner at 23,000 Btu/hour to lock in juiciness and flavor. High performance stainless tubular burner at 23,000 Btu/hour each. Keep foods at a ready-to-eat temperature on a separate rack with indirect heat. Stadium-style lighting to make evening grilling easy. The control panel is LED lit for easy reading/use. Stainless steel drip tray that can easily be removed for cleaning purposes. Knobs and bezels use sturdy Zamak die-casting. 647 sq. in. grilling surface with 183-square-inch warming rack surface makes room for large cookouts. Spring-assisted hood opens easily. Patent-pending symmetrical flip-to-clean radiant tray generates sizzling flavor with ceramic disc briquettes. Patented Marquise Accented™ control panel and hood handle with commercial-grade end caps provide industry-exclusive durability and style. Hot surface ignition system. 304 stainless steel heavy-gauge, welded body construction. Patented monogrammed temperature gauge with cooking zone markings. Stainless steel removable drip tray for easy maintenance and cleanup. Patented stainless steel rod grates. Lifetime warranty on welded body, stainless tubular burners, and variable sear burners. Grilling Area: 647 sq. in. Total Output: 69,000 BTUs. Warming Rack: Yes. Warming Rack Area: 183 sq. in. Spring Assisted Hood: Yes. Under-Hood Lighting: Dual Halogen. Hot Surface Ignition: Yes. Temperature Gauge: Yes. Drip Tray: Yes. Cutout Width: 35". Cutout Depth: 23 1/2". Cutout Height: 11 1/2". Volts: 120V. Amps: 5A. Welded Body: Lifetime Limited. Stainless Tubular Burners: Lifetime Limited.