Glamour Home Aspen Black Rubberwood Dining Chair with Upholstered Seat (Set of 2), Black/ light grey
Classic wood dining chair design with a modern twist. This dining chair has fabric upholstered seat and is cushioned with medium density foam for better comfort of even long-time sitting. Chair frame and legs are made of solid rubberwood, which offers sturdiness and durability. Assembly needed. Spot clean recommended. Features: Wood dining chair Light grey fabric upholstered chair seat Black rubberwood legs Black rubberwood frame Assembly needed Spot clean recommended Assembly required Product Dimensions:18.5 in. W x 21.26 in. D x 31.5 in. H Weight: 10.56 Lbs. Seat: 16.14 in. W x 18.31 in. D x 18.9 in. H, Seat cushion: 2.17 in. thick, Back: 18.5 in. W x 2.95 in. D x 12.6 in. H, Leg height: 16.73 in. Color: Black/ light grey.