Safavieh Aspen Collection APN225A Handmade Boho Braided Tassel Wool Area Rug, 3' x 5', Ivory / Blush

$54.11
In stock
The handmade, hand-tufted Construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years Each rug is handmade with premium, hand-spun Wool This traditional rug will give your room an elegant accent This rug measures 3' X 5' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised Quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.5 inches

