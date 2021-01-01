A simple yet elegant look gives the Aspen Upholstered Platform Bed by Sandy Wilson Home a modern yet timeless feel. The subtle vertical channel tufting of the low headboard and simple, solid wood legs are a nod to a retro 70's look, made modern by the graceful, curved wings that sweep seamlessly into the side- and foot-panels for a completely unique platform design. Available in Queen, King and California King sizes in all the trend worthy colors from Evergreen to Ash Rose to Anthracite Black, the Aspen Bed Set is the perfect centerpiece to your master suite, guest room, or teen's room. Jennifer Taylor Home Aspen Anthracite Black Velvet King Panel Bed | S52180-4-927-1