From design toscano
Design Toscano Asian Pagoda 10.5-in H x 7.5-in W Gray Architecture Garden Statue | NG29869
Advertisement
Imagine the classic lines of these Asian influenced sculptures set amidst your flowerbed or near your pool or pond. Since Marco Polo's time, the tranquil energy and graceful shape of the Asian pagoda has been transported to European gardens. Our resin sculptures will lend their serenity and style to your outdoor spaces. Medium: 76 and and 1/2;\"dia. x10 and 1/2;\"H. 6 lbs. Design Toscano Asian Pagoda 10.5-in H x 7.5-in W Gray Architecture Garden Statue | NG29869