From east urban home
'Asian Elephant Pair Playing, Way Kambas National Park, Sumatra, Indonesia' Photographic Print on Canvas
Advertisement
Empty entryway wall? Some spare space in the master suite? A boring bathroom? Wall art instantly turns any blank area into an eye-catching display, all while lending gallery-worthy appeal to your abode. Just take a look at this piece for example: a photographic print of two Asian elephants playing, it's proudly made in the USA, printed with fade-resistant archival quality inks on professionally hand-stretched and gallery-wrapped canvas over anti-shrink pine wood bars. Size: 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D