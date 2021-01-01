'Asian Elephant Pair Playing, Way Kambas National Park, Sumatra, Indonesia' Photographic Print

Features:Highest quality fine art giclee reproduction on artist grade canvas​Professionally stretched and framed​​Premium wood frame​Ready to hangHandcraftedMade in the USAProduct Type: PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintPrimary Art Material: Framed CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Green/GrayNumber of Items Included: 1Style: TraditionalOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleRegion: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsAnimals: ElephantPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color (Format: Wrapped Canvas): Frame Color (Format: Black Framed): BlackOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Asian Elephant Pair Playing, Way Kambas National Park, Sumatra, IndonesiaEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 12" W): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 16" W): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 20" W): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 24" W): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 12" W): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 16" W): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 20" W): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 24" W): 24Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 12" W): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 16" W): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 30" H x 20" W): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 36" H x 24" W): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 0.38Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 12" W): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 16" W): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 20" W): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 36" H x 24" W): 7Assembly:Warranty: Format: Wrapped Canvas, Size: 18" H x 12" W