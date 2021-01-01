From toscana - a picnic time brand
TOSCANA - a Picnic Time Brand Asiago Original Design Cheese Board with Cheese Tools
Advertisement
Asiago original design folding cheese board with 4 brushed stainless steel cheese tools by Toscana, a Picnic Time brand Compact, fully-contained split-level cutting board that features durable rubberwood construction Tools include 1 each: pointed-tipped hard cheese knife, cheese fork, chisel knife, blunt-nosed soft cheese knife Magnets secure the tools to a fold-out wooden strip and holds them in place when set is open or closed, Weight: 3.7 Pounds, Manufacturer: Picnic Time