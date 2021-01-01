Ashwood Low End Table

Whether using it as the perfect perch for a reading lamp or as the hub for living room electronics, end tables are a staple in our homes. Take this one for example: Perched atop four steel legs, this piece exudes rustic appeal in your abode. Showcasing a round silhouette, it features a round tabletop and shelf below, offering plenty of space to display photographs and other decorative favorites. Plus, after assembly, this product can support up to 20 lbs.