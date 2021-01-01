MOEN Ashville Single-Handle 1-Spray Tub and Shower Faucet w/Curved Shower Rod in Spot Resist Brushed Nickel (Valve Included)

The pronounced curves of the Ashville Single-Handle Tub and Shower Faucet from MOEN maintain an alluring sense of sophistication. This hi-tech faucet features the advanced, self-pressurizing MOEN Immersion rainshower technology that channels water through the showerhead with three times more spray power than most rainshowers for a more thorough rinse. Designed with an innovative Spot Resist finish, the beautiful brushed nickel resists fingerprints and water spots to maintain its original brilliance and easily wipes clean. Color: Spot Resist Brushed Nickel.