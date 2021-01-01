Ashton 76" Solid Wood Console Table

This solid wood console table measures 38" tall, making it taller than most and an ideal accent in your entryway or as a kitchen island. It's made from solid mango wood in a distressed dark brown finish for a coastal farmhouse look. The trestle-inspired base has three pedestal-inspired legs and a stretcher bar for a classic look. Plus, it measures 76" wide, and 17" deep, so you can even use it as a small breakfast bar in your eat-in kitchen.