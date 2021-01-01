Bring a textural element into your bedroom with the Ashton Collection of Chenille Pillow Sham. Boasting a lovely floral medallion design , this sham adds bohemian charm to your sleeping oasis. This stunning Ashton Collection is made of 100% Cotton and is Chenille Tufted into a Medallion Design. this collection of shams is available in 12 colors and 3 sizes. Standard Size is 21\" x 27\" + 2\" flange on each side, Euro Size is 26\" x 26\" and King Size is 20\" x 36\" + 2\" flange on each side. Matching bedspreads are available in 12 colors and 4 sizes and are sold separately. Better Trends Ashton Burgundy Euro Cotton Pillow Case in Red | SHAS2626BU