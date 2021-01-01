Noble House Ashtabula Pine Green and Dark Brown Tufted Chaise Lounge, Dark Brown/Pine

Transform your interior space with a chic essential that will fit right into any room. Refined with a seamless structure that is designed for both comfort and style, this chaise lounge is both a cozy and contemporary addition to your living room space. Featuring beautiful button tufting, waffle stitching, and a smooth ben2od structure, this 2-armed chaise lounge is the perfect spot to stretch out in relaxation. Perfectly balancing function and style, this chaise lounge invites you to unwind in outstanding style with its spectacular design. Color: Dark Brown/Pine.