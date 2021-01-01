From charlton home
Ashtabula 4 - Light Lantern Geometric Chandelier
The transitional look of this collection works well with industrial and farmhouse styles. Details showcase the hand-forged artisan metalwork of these hand-crafted fixtures. Rusty accents of gold can be found peeking through the Antique Black Iron finish on the open cage frame and sweeping candelabras. These details reinforce the industrial or vintage-inspired aesthetic. This eye-catching four-light chandelier is sized perfectly for small foyers and cozy dining rooms.