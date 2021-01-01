Ashleyne Computer Desk

Double Computer Desk with Printer Shelf Large Office Table for Home Office Feature:Quantity: 1pcsMaterial: 15 mm E1 particle board;25x25mm; thickness: 0.8mm tube Product Dimensions:246x50x(75/90)cm / 96.9x19.68x(29.5/35.4) inchesShipping Weight:28kg/61.6 lbs Package dimensions:110x57x18cm /43.3x22.4x7 inchesColor : gray Description: [Practical Simple Design] - This home office double desk is a combination of two desk and storage shelf, construct a comfort at home workstation; It is suitable for classrooms, study carrels, office, can be served as a computer table, office workstation, study table, writing desk or gaming desk [2-Person Sharing Design]- Designed for two people, with this double workstation computer desk, you and your partner can share space and working resources, such as computers, power sources, light, office files side by side; At the same time the center stand can prevent distractions or excessive work sharing [Storage Shelves] - Extra Printer Shelf Design with 3 open storage shelves, provide ample space to lay your stationary, documents, printer, tower. And you can also put some books, files, plants, photo and decors within arms reach with the storage shelf . It can totally maximize the workspace [Sturdy Construction] - This double computer desk is constructed by 0.59” thick partical board, waterproof and ant scratch, very easy to clean, computer frame is made of heavy duty powder coated steel which ensures stability and durability, adjustable foot pads made the desks keep stable even on uneven floor [Easy Assemble] - All parts, tools and instructions needed are included. Package include:1x table, 1x installation manual Color (Top/Frame): Brown/Black