Ashley Kitchen Trolley - Unfinished - International Concepts

Style meets tradition with furniture from International Concepts. This piece is classic yet casual, and its versatile design will make a timeless addition to your living space. Made from solid wood construction, this durable piece is sturdy enough to last for years to come yet stylish enough to accentuate your current decor beautifully. Show off your style even further and match this piece with other classic furniture pieces from International Concepts to complete the look. Easy assembly with a screwdriver is required. International Concepts home furniture is a beautiful collection of high quality, wood furniture with a traditional and elegant look. Featuring pieces you will be proud of for years to come and will easily complement any decor. All pieces are manufactured from solid Parawood which is more commonly referred to as Rubberwood. Parawood is eco-friendly in terms of being a fantastic renewable resource. As Parawood is considered to be a hardwood, it is actually a truly durable and strong wood.