Ashley Furniture Signature Design - Catalina Poster Headboard - Antique Style Bed Set - Component Piece - Headboard Only - Queen Size - Antique White

ANTIQUE WHITE HEADBOARD This poster headboard shows off the best in traditional style with faux marble accents and ornate scroll moulding. The creamy off-white neutral color has a classy charm that is so easy to match with other bedroom furniture BEAUTIFULLY CRAFTED Head board is made of engineered wood with an antiqued white finish over replicated chestnut grain ORNATE DETAILS Accented with scroll moulding in a dark champagne color for elegant contrast. Fluted detailing is a charming touch QUEEN SIZE Headboard measures 65" W x 3.75" D x 64.75" H to fit queen size bed frame EASY ASSEMBLY Screwdriver and 1/4" bolts (length depends on thickness of your bed frame) are needed to assemble headboard and attach to existing bed frame. Frame sold separately DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget