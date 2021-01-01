Ashlee Twin over Full Standard Bunk Bed by Mason & Marbles

Make a great space-saving option for your kid’s room, this Twin Over Futon Metal Bunk Bed provides you with style and practicality. The sleek and modern design makes it easy for you to incorporate it with your home décor. With 2-in-1 functional design, the lower futon bed can be easily converted from a sofa to a full size bed, meet your different needs in the daytime and at night. Feature a heavy-duty steel frame, this bunk bed is sturdy and durable to provide you with long time service. The secure metal slats are strong enough to support your mattress and ensure a safe sleeping. Equipped with full-length guardrails for upper bed, safety is ensured for your child to prevent from falling down. Two built-in ladders are solid and smooth, provide access to the upper bed, giving you the flexibility to fit it into just about any small space. Designed for versatile usage, this Twin Over Futon Bed is a useful space-saving solution for compact bedroom, apartment, dorm, etc. , a perfect addition to your home.