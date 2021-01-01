From osp home furnishings
Ashland Console Table Brushed Black - OSP Home Furnishings
A combination of elegant curves and sharp angles, this console table harmoniously combines contrasting aesthetics and function into one durable, long-lasting addition to the home. Decorative scroll embellishments connect three tiers of shelves perfect for displaying books, family photos, plants, and endless options of home goods. Hand-painted and classically designed, home styles from traditional and regal to eclectic and charming will appreciate this unique, attractive furnishing. Color: Black.