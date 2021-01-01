From kwikset

Ashfield Exterior Portion Handleset with Single Cylinder and Deadbolt (Interior Portion Sold Separately)

$145.99
In stock
Description

Step up to designer styles and superior security with Kwikset Signature Series products. Fashionable and flexible, Ashfield's eclectic style brings together time-honored country traditions. This exterior pack can be installed with a Kwikset interior pack knob or lever to complete your preferred lock style. Handleset can be locked or unlocked by a key from the outside or with a key/turnpiece from the inside. Finish: Venetian Bronze

