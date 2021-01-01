From kwikset
Ashfield Exterior Portion Handleset with Single Cylinder and Deadbolt (Interior Portion Sold Separately)
Advertisement
Step up to designer styles and superior security with Kwikset Signature Series products. Fashionable and flexible, Ashfield's eclectic style brings together time-honored country traditions. This exterior pack can be installed with a Kwikset interior pack knob or lever to complete your preferred lock style. Handleset can be locked or unlocked by a key from the outside or with a key/turnpiece from the inside. Finish: Venetian Bronze