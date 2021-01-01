From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Ashfield Brown 2-Drawer TV Stand
Advertisement
Sleek design with angular legs for sculptural design balancing, the Ashfield TV stand presents your everyday space with ample storage. Constructed of engineered wood and MDF boards for sturdiness, the TV stand features one open shelf, a drawer and two compartments with door for your gaming consoles, video players and DVD collections. Powder-coated handle offers a sleek and modern aesthetic in your space. Solid rubberwood legs provide strong structural supports. Walnut or espresso brown veneered finishing complements a range of interior palettes and styles, from retro and Scandinavian to coastal and urban styles. Made in Malaysia, the Ashfield requires assembly.