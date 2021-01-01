Asher Flush Mount Ceiling Light by ED Ellen DeGeneres - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (EF1005MWT)

Three lights are united in one cohesive, understated and undeniably beautiful fixture with the Asher Flush Mount Ceiling Light from ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Generation Lighting. The outer surface of this flush mount ceiling light is coated in a solid colored finish, while an interior lined in gold leaf adds sparkly distinction to the pieces simple yet luxurious visage. Beneath the diffuser made of silk screen glass are 3 bulbs, spread apart evenly to create powerful downlighting. ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Generation Lighting. The line is exemplary of Ellens signature style â€“ approachable, refined, friendly and tasteful. Shape: Bell. Color: White. Finish: Matte White