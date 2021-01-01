Asheboro Stainless Steel Curved Front 36" L x 22" W Double Basin Farmhouse Kitchen Sink

The Asheboro 36 in. under mount curved apron front farm sink with deep 10-inch bowls will be the highlight of any kitchen. Designed to fit 40 in. minimum sink bases, this farm sink features large bowls and a hand-polished, wear-resistant luxurious satin finish that will look stunning with any decor for years to come. This timeless sink is made of premium grade T-304, 16-Gauge stainless steel for a lifetime of durability and is fully coated underneath with heavy-duty sound deadening pads for ultimate noise reduction. Featuring R15 radius corners to make cleaning a breeze and corrosion-resistant stainless steel bottom/sink grids for extra protection to help maintain the life of the sink.