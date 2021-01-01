From lark manor
Ashdown Tufted Parsons Chair
This dining chair is the perfect addition to your home, whether it's rounding out your dining room ensemble or serving as a flexible perch for when seating's scarce in the living room. Crafted from solid pine and manufactured wood frame, upholstery with fabric, this parsons dining chair features diamond-pattern tufting, rolled back, and rubberwood legs in black finish. Its thick padded seat brings you a comfortable and enjoyable user experience while sitting in your kitchen, living room, dining area, etc. Upholstery Color: Dark Gray