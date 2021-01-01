Ashcroft 6-Light Candle Style Chandelier

This candle-style wagon wheel chandelier brings just the right amount of farmhouse charm to your space. It's made from metal, and hangs from a simple sloped-ceiling compatible canopy and chain that you can adjust to get just the right height. This chandelier has a quatrefoil-inspired wagon wheel body, which is supported by three rods. Six candle-style sockets take 60W maximum bulbs (sold separately) to bathe your entryway or dining room in a warm, relaxing glow. This chandelier is also available in a variety of distressed neutral hues, so you can pick the one that's just right for your home. Finish: Bronze, Number of Lights: 6