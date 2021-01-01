From lotiyo

ASHATA Wireless Network Card, for Intel AX200NGW 2400Mbps PCI-E Desktop Wireless Network Card,802.11ax Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi Desktop Computer Network.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

ASHATA Wireless Network Card, for Intel AX200NGW 2400Mbps PCI-E.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com