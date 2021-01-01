From lotiyo

ASHATA W67-5DB Network Card Bluetooth 2 in 1, 600M Dual-Band Wireless WiFi Network Card + Bluetooth 4.0 Receiver Set for Desktop/Laptop

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

ASHATA W67-5DB Network Card Bluetooth 2 in 1, 600M Dual-Band.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com