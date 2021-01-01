From lotiyo

ASHATA Mini PCI Expression Network Card BCM94322HM8L, 2.4G/5Ghz 300Mbps WiFi Dual Band Mini PCI-E Wireless Card for Windows 2000 / XP/Vista / 7.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

ASHATA Mini PCI Expression Network Card BCM94322HM8L, 2.4G/5Ghz.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com