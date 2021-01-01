ASHATA Aluminum Alloy Notebook Folding Stand for Bed, Laptop Standing Desk Adjustable Tray Table Computer Desk Stand (Rose)

A desk panel with heat emission hole allows the computer to work continuously without damage of heat. The legs can be rotated 360 degrees, locked at different angles, providing the most comfortable typing angle and reducing the pressure on the neck and shoulders. This is a portable and versatile folding computer desk that can be placed on a desk to be a standing desk, or on a bed or anywhere you want to use your laptop comfortably. After two black prevent slippery small baffle plate to add height, prevent slippery height to be able to reach 2.4cm, can prevent computer to slip effectively. Use high strength engineering plastic rotating joints, bearing up to 20kg/ 44lb.