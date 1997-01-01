Ascoli Track Light by Astro Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (1286046)

The Ascoli Track Light by Astro Lighting creates a refined atmosphere by highlighting the best features within a space. Adjustable cylindrical heads house incandescent lamps, sending a soft beam of light in the desired direction. Supported by short stems and a shared, clean-cut track, its simplistic design modernizes dÃ©cor while remaining understated. This fixture is the ideal lighting solution when adding drama to a wall of art or simply illuminating a long hallway with warm light. Founded in 1997, Astro Lighting is a British company that produces modern lighting for international audiences. Their designs feature clean lines, quality materials and precise manufacturing. From the smooth, ribbon-like Sofia Wall Sconce to the minimalist Enna LED Floor Lamp, their creations are simple yet sophisticated, practical and engaging. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze