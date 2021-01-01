Aschwin Bathroom Bench

When nature calls, get back to the natural way of doing things. Humans have preferred to squat while pooping since time immemorial, but modern toilet design has forced us into an unnatural upright sitting position. This doesn’t always work out for the best. It puts unnecessary pressure on the lower digestive tract, causing strain and discomfort during elimination. ToiletTree’s Bamboo Squat Toilet Bench is the perfect bathroom accessory for aiding in healthy, stress-free elimination. It elevates the feet to put the knees above the hips — just as nature intended — releasing pressure and allowing you to handle your business smoothly and easily.