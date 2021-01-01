HOUZER Ascend Single-Handle Pull Out Sprayer Kitchen Faucet with Integrated Pull Up and CeraDox Technology in Polished Chrome

The Ascend Integrated Pull Up Kitchen Faucet in Polished Chrome (ASCPU-460-PC) combines innovation and versatility with 70 years of faucet craftsmanship into a uniquely designed and patented faucet. The Ascend features an innovative, dual function stream/spray Pull Up hand spray that is integrated into the rear of the spout. When the hand spray is docked into the faucet, the flow is diverted to the primary high profile 90 spout to handle large kitchenware. The hand spray and spout are fitted with a removable and easy to clean AeroFlo aerator, which provides an Eco-Friendly 1.75 GPM water flow. Easily fill pots outside of your sink with the flexibility of XtendHose. HOUZER'S quick connect system and oversized locknut provide easy installation and durability to last for a lifetime. The Ascends handle is precision engineered for ultra-smooth forward action that stops at 90 preventing it from hitting the backsplash with guaranteed leak proof operation with the CeraDox Ceramic Disc Cartridge. The Ascend is manufactured with the latest technology in the art of metallurgy and crafted with raw molten brass from start to finish in our ISO certified HOUZER Factory in Israel. More than just a brand name, as a manufacturer we have over 70 years of experience in faucet craftsmanship. This gives HOUZER the confidence to stand by our Lifetime Warranty on all faucets. HOUZER faucets are ICC certified to meet or exceed US State and Federal plumbing codes and low lead safety standards.